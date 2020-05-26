The search for the body of 27-year-old Mehmet Ceyhan who disappeared in rough seas at Alagadi beach on Saturday will continue this morning.

His grieving family said that not enough had been done to recover his body.

Ceyhan’s body could not be found despite all searches carried out on land and at sea for the last three days by Special Operations and Civil Defence teams at Alagadi and its surroundings.

Mehmet Ceyhan entered the water on Saturday when he saw his friend, 22-year-old Gözde Nur Binbir, struggling in rough seas. Gözde’s body was found, but but the coast guard had to abandon its search by helicopter on Saturday evening because of adverse weather conditions.

A member of the family used his own drone to scan the rocks near the beach in order to find Mehmet’s body, without any success.

Special Ops divers are continuing their search this morning.

Yeniduzen