Scientists are working on the development of a universal vaccine that will protect against Covid-19 and all deadly coronaviruses such as SARS and MERS, AjansCyprus reported.

Earlier this year, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), a global partnership, invested over 2.5 billion pounds (29 billion liras) over five years on the project. Following testing on animals, human trials began this April. The new vaccine will be effective against the more contagious variants of the coronavirus such as the delta, beta, alpha and gamma variants. The aim of developing the universal vaccine is to prevent any future outbreaks of pandemics.

The virus that causes Covid-19 is the third coronavirus to trigger a major international public health crisis in less than two decades, after SARS in 2003 and then MERS in 2009. Since these types of coronaviruses are spread through contact between animals and humans, scientists predict that other diseases from coronaviruses will appear in the future.

