Schools are to reopen on 1 October, Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli announced

The Supreme Committee on Contagious Diseases has made a decision regarding the opening date of the schools and the rules governing their reopening, he said.

The health minister stated that pre-schools, primary schools, secondary schools and high schools will be opened “with precautions” on 1 October.

Pilli emphasised that the Committee had also made a number of decisions regarding universities.

Minister Pilli stated that the details will be disclosed to the public by the Infectious Diseases Supreme Committee today.

Kibris Postasi