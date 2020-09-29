Schools are to reopen on 1 October, Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli announced
The Supreme Committee on Contagious Diseases has made a decision regarding the opening date of the schools and the rules governing their reopening, he said.
The health minister stated that pre-schools, primary schools, secondary schools and high schools will be opened “with precautions” on 1 October.
Pilli emphasised that the Committee had also made a number of decisions regarding universities.
Minister Pilli stated that the details will be disclosed to the public by the Infectious Diseases Supreme Committee today.
Kibris Postasi