Primary and secondary schools’ semester break begins tomorrow, January 4. The early semester break has been put in place in an attempt to curb the spread of local cases of the coronavirus.

Normally, the semester break in the 2020-2021 Government’s Primary Education Department’s Academic Work Calendar is between 1-14 February 2021; In secondary schools, it fell on January 30 to February 14.

In accordance with protective measures, people who were reported to be in close contact with the cases in 9 Eylül Primary School were taken to quarantine hotels; It was decided that all students and students’ families, teachers and school staff, except those in quarantine, would remain in isolation at home until 10 January.

While classrooms, studies, private lessons and course activities were suspended from December 31 to January 18, it was announced that the international exams may be taken between these dates, on the condition that Covid-19 measures are in place.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education and Culture announced on December 31 that applications for External Graduation Exams and College Entrance Exam (KGS) were suspended within the framework of pandemic measures. The Ministry stated that exams and KGS applications will continue when schools are opened.

Yeniduzen