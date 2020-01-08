Prime Minister Ersin Tatar on Wednesday carried out inspections in Taşpınar and Yeşilyurt where heavy rains caused flooding and damage.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Health Minister Ali Pilli, the District Officer of Güzelyurt Savaş Orakçıoğlu, the District Officer of Lefke Sadi Güneş, the Mayor of Güzelyurt Mahmut Özçınar and the National Unity Party’s (UBP) MP Menteş Gündüz.

Tatar then visited the Güzelyurt Reservoir, which caused road closure due to flooding and the water runoff canal in Yeşilyurt which collapsed because of the heavy rains. He heard from authorities about the extent of damage caused and the problems being experienced.

Speaking to the BRT, Prime Minister Ersin Tatar said that projects and investments to improve reservoirs and derivation canals were pending implementation.

He said that the abundant rainfall was a blessing in that underground water reserves which were replenished were important for the citrus sector.

Tatar added that it was important to collect rainfall and to derive lessons from what is being experienced.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Ersin Tatar has declared a one day holiday for primary and secondary schools throughout the TRNC tomorrow due to the winter weather conditions.

BRT