Latest Headlines

Schools Close Tomorrow Due to Weather Conditions

1 min ago
0 Less than a minute
PM Tatar Inspects Guzelyurt Reservoir

Prime Minister Ersin Tatar on Wednesday carried out inspections in Taşpınar and Yeşilyurt where heavy rains caused flooding and damage.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Health Minister Ali Pilli, the District Officer of Güzelyurt Savaş Orakçıoğlu, the District Officer of Lefke Sadi Güneş, the Mayor of Güzelyurt Mahmut Özçınar and the National Unity Party’s (UBP) MP Menteş Gündüz.

Tatar then visited the Güzelyurt Reservoir, which caused road closure due to flooding and the water runoff canal in Yeşilyurt which collapsed because of the heavy rains. He heard from authorities about the extent of damage caused and the problems being experienced.

Taspinar – Guzelyurt Road – Flooded

Speaking to the BRT, Prime Minister Ersin Tatar said that projects and investments to improve reservoirs and derivation canals were pending implementation.

He said that the abundant rainfall was a blessing in that underground water reserves which were replenished were important for the citrus sector.

Tatar added that it was important to collect rainfall and to derive lessons from what is being experienced.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Ersin Tatar has declared a one day holiday for primary and secondary schools throughout the TRNC tomorrow due to the winter weather conditions.

BRT

Related Articles

Photo of Flooding Hits Kyrenia – Dam Overflows

Flooding Hits Kyrenia – Dam Overflows

17 mins ago
Photo of Mudslide Closes Nicosia-Kyrenia Highway

Mudslide Closes Nicosia-Kyrenia Highway

41 mins ago
Photo of Esentepe Residents Finally Getting Mains Water

Esentepe Residents Finally Getting Mains Water

57 mins ago
Photo of Former PM Corruption Case to be Heard on Friday

Former PM Corruption Case to be Heard on Friday

22 hours ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker