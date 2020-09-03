A staff member at Dr Fazıl Küçük Primary School in Akdoğan, Famagusta district has tested positive for Covid-19.

A message sent to parents said that the school secretary who had the infection had not been in school for six days including the weekend. Further to which, the Ministry of Health has been notified and the school has requested that all administrative and teaching staff be tested. The school has asked if the staff should be quarantined. Currently all staff appear to be in good health, the message said.

Reportedly, the school is waiting for a reply from the ministry.

Yeniduzen