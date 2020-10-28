Değirmenlik Primary School has been closed as a precaution after a teacher tested positive for Covid-19.

Stating that all of the students and other teachers at the school were tested and the results were negative, the Head of the Primary Education Department Hakkı Başarı stated that teaching had been suspended for the whole school.

Noting that they were closed for precautionary purposes, Başarı said, “The Ministry of Health contact tracking team found this move was appropriate, and we approved it,” he said.

Stating that all tests will be repeated on Friday, Başarı said, “As a result of these tests, if Monday is deemed appropriate, the school can be reopened. All our results were negative in the first tests,” he said.

