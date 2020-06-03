Chartered flights between North Cyprus and Turkey were halted as of March 10, to stem the spread of Covid-19.

From this Monday, evacuation flights from North Cyprus to Turkey began for soldiers who have been demobilised. The flights will continue throughout the day.

Among the evacuation flights, one flight to Pakistan will take place today.

Transport Minister Tolga Atakan announced that the date for scheduled flights is not clear and that the flights taking place between 1-3 June will be only for evacuation.

Atakan said, “There is no clear date for scheduled flights to start at the moment. We can talk about the start of flights, probably from the second half of June. On 1 June, THY will make an evacuation flight. The planes arriving on the island will be empty. In addition, there is a Pakistani flight on June 3. This will also be an evacuation flight.”

