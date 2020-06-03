Latest Headlines

Scheduled Flights May Begin From Mid-June

23 hours ago
1,566 Less than a minute

North Cyprus News - Turkish Airlines JetChartered flights between North Cyprus and Turkey were halted as of March 10, to stem the spread of Covid-19. 

From this Monday, evacuation flights from North Cyprus to Turkey began for soldiers who have been demobilised. The flights will continue throughout the day.

Among the evacuation flights, one flight to Pakistan will take place today.

Transport Minister Tolga Atakan announced that the date for scheduled flights is not clear and that the flights taking place between 1-3 June will be only for evacuation.

Atakan said, “There is no clear date for scheduled flights to start at the moment. We can talk about the start of flights, probably from the second half of June. On 1 June, THY will make an evacuation flight. The planes arriving on the island will be empty. In addition, there is a Pakistani flight on June 3. This will also be an evacuation flight.” 

Yeniduzen

Related Articles

Photo of Expats Should Contact CTCA in UK for Cyprus Return

Expats Should Contact CTCA in UK for Cyprus Return

1 hour ago
Photo of Senior Ministers and Akinci to Meet on Friday

Senior Ministers and Akinci to Meet on Friday

2 hours ago
Photo of President Akinci Should Have Data on Pandemic

President Akinci Should Have Data on Pandemic

5 hours ago
Photo of Public Bus Services to Resume on Monday

Public Bus Services to Resume on Monday

21 hours ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker