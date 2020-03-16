Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Kudret Özersay has called on TRNC citizens working at the British Sovereign Bases Area (SBA) not to go to work after two members of the UK Armed Forces permanently based at RAF Akrotiri, tested positive for coronavirus – Covid-19.

In a post on social media on Sunday, Özersay said that they were continuing to take up the matter with the British High Commission but added that no agreement had been reached yet.

“Following the news of confirmed Covid-19 cases on the base I call on our citizens not to go to work tomorrow. I would like to remind that those who do go to work will have to self-isolate themselves at home for 14 days following their return. No one can fire you from work while there is a global pandemic going on. Moreover, British authorities have reassured us that you will not lose your jobs”, Özersay said.

He said that the public will be updated on the latest developments.

BRTK