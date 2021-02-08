Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli has said that Covid-19 samples sent to Turkey for analysis reveal that 16 out of 20 samples are the UK virus, the so-called Kent variant. So named because the variant was first detected in Kent, in the UK.

The mutated strain of the virus is far more transmissible and would explain the recent rapid spike in Covid-19 cases in North Cyprus.

Minister Pilli said; “Considering that this virus is transmitted faster and more widely, it is extremely important that our people pay maximum attention to masks, social distance and hygiene rules”.

BRTK