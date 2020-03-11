Latest Headlines

Salamis Hotel Quarantined Healthy Guests May Leave

2 hours ago
Salamis Bay Conti Hotel – Famagusta

There are around 800 guests at the Salamis Bay Conti Hotel and the hotel has been quarantined for the time being, President of Hoteliers’ Association Dimağ Çağıner has said.

Stating that healthy individuals will be allowed to leave after the check-ups made by the health teams, Çağıner said that there is no question of the 14-day quarantine.

Noting that Port View Hotel and Orkide Hotel have only been inspected for precautionary purposes, Çağıner stated that no cases of the coronavirus have been found. While pointing out that people should not panic, he emphasised that there should be control of the situation and that so far, no one has been found to have the virus.

Yeni Duzen

