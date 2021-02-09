Police have announced that Russian national Alexander Satlaev, who was being held at the Central Prison, had escaped on Monday.

The fugitive was last sighted in the Dikmen region.

Police and soldiers have launched a large-scale search in the area, and set up roadblocks. It was learned that the fugitive was seen in the dairies area in Dikmen and was being pursued by the police.

Arrested for Robbery

Russian national Alexander Satlaev was arrested in Kyrenia on charges of sexual assault and stealing money from a woman’s purse. Meanwhile the Russian media have claimed that Satlaev was sentenced to four years in prison for ‘serial rape’ in his country.

According to some reports in the Russian media, Alexander Satlaev, a former police inspector in the Altai Autonomous Republic of the Russian Federation, was dismissed and sentenced to four years in prison for raping four women in 2013.

Police Launch an Appeal

Anyone who has seen the fugitive has been asked to contact the nearest police station. Police have begun an operation to apprehend Satlaev. No information was given about how he had managed to escape from the prison.

The police issued the following statement:

“Attention Fugitive Wanted

“It has been found that Alexander SATLAEV, who was detained at the Central Prison, escaped from the prison today [Monday]. It is urgently requested that those who see the person in question inform the nearest police station.“

Yeniduzen