Escaped prisoner Alexander Satlaev has been captured by police and special operations experts after three days of being on the run.

Russian national Alexander Satlaev, who escaped from the Central Prison in Nicosia, moved from Dikmen to Ciklos and from Kyrenia to Lapta, and was eventually discovered in Doğanköy after searches with the participation of military special ops and specially trained dogs, and arrested.

Satlaev was taking refuge in an unoccupied house in Doğanköy, when the police entered the house together with special ops teams and arrested him in the room where he was hiding.

Satlaev had been arrested and sentenced to prison for attacking a woman and stealing money from her purse.

According to some reports in the Russian media, Alexander Satlaev, a former police inspector in the region of the Altai Autonomous Republic of the Russian Federation, was dismissed from his post and sent to prison for raping four women in 2013.

Yeniduzen