Passengers who have had double vaccinations against Covid-19 will be able to enter the TRNC without having to take PCR tests in the near future, Prime Minister Ersan Saner said, BRT reported on Friday.

Saner also stated that passengers entering the country will be tracked using a QR code.

Face to Face Education

While the vaccination programme continues, it it aimed to begin face to face tuition in schools by ensuring all teachers are vaccinated against the coronavirus, Saner said.

Forthcoming Road Projects

The prime minister said that projects to enable the development of the TRNC will continue. Saner noted that the Nicosia Northern Ring Road will open on July 20. The road from Bafra to Karpaz will be completed and the Değirmenlik-Girne Mountain Road project will be implemented.

BRTK