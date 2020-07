Following the recommendation made by the Committee on Infectious Diseases, those who cross the border to south Cyprus will no longer be required to have a PCR test every 15 days. Persons crossing the border for reasons of work, health treatment or education will need to produce a one-off negative PCR test.

Following which, randomised tests will be carried out at the border checkpoints as of today, 28 July.

This information was published in the Official Gazette.

Yeniduzen