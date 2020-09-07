The Ministry of Health has announced additional changes to decisions regarding health and safety made on 5 September and in force today.

These regard the rules covering those entering North Cyprus from south Cyprus.

A statement made by the Ministry of Health said that:

Those from Category A countries will be permitted to enter the TRNC from the south of Cyprus without quarantine and with a negative PCR test performed in the last 72 hours.

People crossing the border into the TRNC from Categories B (including Turkey and the UK) and C will be able to enter the country by producing a PCR test certificate for a test performed within 120 hours before the boarding date. However, those coming from countries in Category B will remain in quarantine for seven days, as stated above, and those from countries in Category C for 14 days.

Additionally, due to a recent increase in local cases of Covid-19 in Vadili, İnönü and Akdoğan regions, weddings, meetings and so on for 14 days from 07 September 2020 (including 07 September 2020) until 20 September 2020 (including 20 September 2020), public gatherings are prohibited. The opening of all schools in this region has also been postponed for 14 days.

Yeniduzen