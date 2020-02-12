Latest Headlines

Roundtable Meeting on Varosha Announced

Press visit Varosha/Maras

A high-level roundtable meeting about the fenced-off town of Maraş/Varosha will take place on Saturday, February 15, it has been announced.

The meeting titled “The Legal, Political and Economic Aspects of the Maraş Initiative” is being organised by the Turkish Bar Associations in the fenced-off town.

It will be the first such meeting in Maraş since 1974.

Decisions concerning the fenced-off town are also expected to be announced to the public after the meeting.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay, Turkey’s Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gül, Prime Minister Ersin Tatar and Deputy Prime Minister-Foreign Minister Kudret Özersay will be delivering opening speeches at the roundtable.

Law professors, former ambassadors and representatives of tourism organisations will also be participating at the meeting.

