The round table meeting has begun in the fenced-off town of Maraş/Varosha this morning.

Attending the meeting are TRNC Prime Minister Ersin Tatar with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Kudret Ozersay, Turkey’s Vice President Fuat Oktay and Minister of Justice Abdul Hamid Gul and senior senior officials from the two countries.

Presentations will be made to determine a political and legal road map for the opening of Maraş/Varosha at the meeting, in which some academics, civil society managers, experts and lawyers also attended.

The event began with a minute’s silence and the National Anthem,

Maraş, which has been closed since the second peace operation, is hosting such a high-level meeting for the first time. The round table meeting, which will be held after the press conference, will continue throughout the day.

Meanwhile, ‘Yeni Duzen’ reports that a number of political parties and non-governmental organizations are protesting against the round table meeting.

The action began at 10.30 am at Famagusta Revenue and Tax Office. The police took precautions at the scene. Famagusta Initiative, Left Movement, YKP, BKP, KTÖS, Basın-Sen, DEV-İŞ announced that they would support the action for fenced-off Maraş.

The protesters who wanted to go to the Maraş boundaries were held back by the police.

Kibris Postasi, Yeni Duzen