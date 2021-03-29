Board members of the Rotary Club of Kyrenia paid a visit to the Tepebasi-Kalkanli region on International Day of Forests, on March 21. The region had suffered the devastating effects of a fire in May, 2020, following which the Rotary Club made two generous donations to the State Forestry Department to enable reforestation of the area, after which, 15 acres of land was allocated to the club for tree planting.

The Rotary Club President Anja Van Raam and Vice-President Rahmi Ozsan and board members visited the area to see the current state of the land.

Representatives of the State Forestry Department told of reforestation plans including the provision of bird nesting sites which were destroyed in the fire last May.

The Rotary Club thanked the Forestry Department and pledged its continuing support for the environment and the local community.

Rotary Club of Kyrenia Press Release