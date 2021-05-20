Roadworks have begun today at the Tashkent Junction with the Nicosia Northern Ring Road, Yeniduzen reported.

Drivers using this route are asked to navigate carefully and slowly and obey traffic signs and markers.

According to the written statement made by the Highways Department, the works will be carried out on the second kilometre of the Haspolat-Taşkent section.

Temporary Service Road

During the work, the relevant part of the existing road will be closed to traffic and a temporary service road will be provided.

Yeniduzen