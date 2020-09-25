Latest Headlines

Roadworks on Nicosia-Kyrenia Main Road

North Cyprus News - RoadworksThe construction of a culvert bridge on the Nicosia-Kyrenia main road at Boğazköy has commenced.

 The lack of infrastructure drainage, which has been a serious problem for a while, especially with the increase in construction, has caused this region to be affected  every time there has been heavy rainfall and has impacted the traffic flow from time to time.

Construction of the culvert  is expected to take three months if weather conditions permit. Motorists who use this road during this period are urgently requested to drive with care and to keep their speeds down.

In addition to this,as part of the the Nicosia-Kyrenia Highway project, concrete barriers will be installed next week.

