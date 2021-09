The Kalecik-Tuzluca junctions of the Iskele-Çayırova main road, will be closed to traffic on Monday, September 20, at 10 am, BRT reported.

The roadworks are expected to be completed within 10 days time, the Highways Department has said.

A detour at the Kalecik junction – Kalecik village – Tuzluca junction will be provided for traffic in both directions. Motorists using this route are asked to slowly and with care and to obey all traffic signs and markers.

