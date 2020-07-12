Latest Headlines

Roads Closed For Peace and Freedom Day Rehearsals

Some roads will be closed in Nicosia today for the rehearsals of the Peace and Freedom Day ceremony. Roads in Famagusta will be closed on Friday, July 17 for rehearsals of the ceremony.

Roads closed in Nicosia today are  the route between Altınbaş traffic lights junction and Fuar junction closed from 08:00 until the ceremony rehearsal ends and the road between Altınbaş traffic lights junction and Gönyeli roundabout is closed to traffic. 

During rehearsals in Famagusta on Friday, 17 July, Fazıl Polat Pasa Boulevard will be closed to traffic until rehearsals end.

