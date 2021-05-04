LGC News logo

Road Deaths Main Cause Is Not Wearing Seatbelt

  • 4 seconds ago

North Cyprus News - SeatbeltThere have been more deaths on the road in North Cyprus than those caused by the pandemic, BRTK reports. Seventy percent of fatal traffic accidents are caused by failure to wear a seat belt, a delegation from the Traffic Department said.

In a special presentation, the delegation discussed with Minister of Public Works and Transport Resimiye Canaltay, accident statistics, road accident black spots and driver safety and possible solutions to improve road safety.

Carelessness, speeding, drunk driving and talking on mobile phones while driving are among the top causes of traffic accidents, infrastructure regulations are of great importance in preventing fatal accidents, the delegation said.

Minister Canaltay said that the biggest problem was alcohol consumption and using mobile phones while driving.

BRTK

Facebook