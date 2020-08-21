There will be a number of roads closed in Nicosia on Sunday during the 30 August Victory Day ceremony rehearsals.

According to a statement by the Police Press Officer, on August 23, in Nicosia, starting from 08:00, due to the ceremony rehearsal the route between Alpet-Altınbaş Petrol traffic lights intersection and Fuar intersection, and from 09:30 until the end of the ceremony rehearsal, the road between Alpet (Altınbaş) Petrol lights intersection and Gönyeli roundabout will be closed to traffic.

For drivers who want to go to the New Organized Industrial Zone, a controlled traffic flow will be provided from the road junction in front of the Alpet-Altınbaş Petrol Station and the Cezaevi (Prison) junction; Motorist approaching from Famagusta near to the Near East Hospital will be able to reach the Near East Boulevard by using the Alpet-Altınbaş Petrol Station lights, the Industrial Zone and then the secondary road route located to the north of the Atatürk Sports Hall.

Drivers who want to go to the Near East Hospital from the direction of the Gonyeli roundabout will be able to reach the hospital by using the Hidden Garden – TED College and Near East Boulevard route.

Drivers coming from Famagusta direction and driving into Nicosia city; Turn left from the Hamitköy circle, turn left at Architect Mehmet Vahip Street and Şht İsmail Beyoğlu Street or from Honda (Eski Tofaş) lights, turn left at Şht Mustafa Ahmet Ruso Street or at the intersection of Alpet-Altınbaş Petrol Lights and use Kemal Aksay Street,

Drivers coming from Famagusta direction and driving towards Morphou direction; From the Citröen intersection on Nicosia Mehmet Akif Street, you can take the Metehan – Alayköy ring road use the Gönyeli roundabout from Burhan Nalbanoğlu Caddesi (State Hospital) route,

Drivers coming from Güzelyurt direction and heading towards Nicosia can take the Alayköy -Metehan Ring road or Gönyeli Circle to Dr. To use the route of Burhan Nalbantoğlu Caddesi (State Hospital),

Drivers traveling from Kyrenia to Nicosia; Using the Boğazköy-Dikmen road, from the Nicosia Organized Industrial Zone to the Altınbaş lights junction. The drivers who use Fazıl Küçük Boulevard or the Kyrenia-Nicosia main road, on the other hand, from the Gönyeli roundabout are asked to use the Burhan Nalbanoğlu Caddesi (State Hospital) route,

Drivers were asked not to park on the specified roads and to obey the traffic signs and markers in order not to obstruct the traffic.

Yeniduzen