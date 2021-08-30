There will be some road closures owing to the 30 August Victory Day ceremony programme, in Nicosia and Famagusta today during the ceremony hours, BRT reported.

The road between Gönyeli Çemberi and Alpet-Altınbaş Petrol Station in Nicosia will be closed to traffic from 07:30 until the end of the ceremony.

In Famagusta, the part of İsmet İnönü Boulevard between the EMU roundabout and Sulu roundabout and the Baykal roundabout will be closed to traffic from 15.00 until the end of the ceremony.

The police announced that there will be alternative routes for traffic.

