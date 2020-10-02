Latest Headlines

Road Closures at Haspolat Junction in Nicosia

North Cyprus News - Haspolat Junction - NicosiaMotorists are advised to take care when approaching the Haspolat junction in Nicosia. Sections of road where the construction of an overpass continues, will be closed to traffic between 08.00-17.00 tomorrow and Sunday.

Access will be provided from the road in front of Cyprus International University in the direction of Nicosia-Famagusta, and from the underpass connected to the Haspolat junction in the direction of Famagusta-Nicosia.

Drivers who use these routes are asked to drive slowly, with care and to obey traffic signs and signals.

