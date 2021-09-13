A retired police inspector, who was tried for wrongful acquisition of property, bribery by a Public Official, dereliction of Duty by Disclosure of Confidential Information, and receiving bribes when a Public Official, was found guilty by the Kyrenia High Criminal Court and sentenced to eight years in prison, Yeniduzen reported.

Former Police Inspector Gülay Bayram Çekici, who worked in the Financial Crime of the police Police for many years, was detained on Sunday evening.

The reason for the arrest of Çekici, who was in charge of many critical investigation files, was accused of “assisting the owner of the betting office” in an investigation.

Additionally, she was under investigation, suspected of possession of a relative’s property using falsified documents.

An investigation was opened against Çekici regarding the possession of a relative’s property with false documents.

Ms Çekici’s name has been prominent for many years within the police, as someone who had been fighting against illegal virtual betting offices.

An report published in August, 2019 by Kibris Postasi, states that in 2018, Çekici was reassigned from the Financial Crimes Branch to the Judicial Department of the Police General Directorate from the Financial Crimes Department.

In 2019, the judicial process of the retired police inspector, who was investigated for the alleged wrongful acquisition of property between January 9, 2017 and August 9, 2018, and the bribery by a Public Official in 2016, the disclosure of official secrets and misconduct, was completed. This was in addition to allegations that she had embezzled money from a relative and had taken over an apartment in Kyrenia and land in Esentepe on his behalf.

An investigation revealed that she had kept, without authorisation, confidential official documents, as well as files, laptop computers, hard disks and CDs. It was stated that the files related to the ongoing investigations in the Financial Branch and the lost confidential documents were also found in the retired Inspector’s house.

During the trial, it was also stated that, within the scope of the investigation, it was discovered that Çekici had converted the money in the account opened in the name of a relative of his and his children, and that this money had been obtained illegally.

Yeniduzen, Kibris Postasi