Restaurateurs have threatened civil disobedience saying that they plan to reopen on 4 March despite the Cabinet rules which only permits takeaway service at this time, Yeniduzen reports.

The head of the Restaurateurs Union Salih Kayım, said that many businesses in the sector had suffered serious financial losses. They were now working to open up their restaurants, he said. “We will convey our request to the management, if it is not accepted, we will call all our members, and we will take the necessary precautions and open on Thursday, March 4″, he said.

The union leader said that appropriate arrangements will be made to ensure distancing between the table and indoor arrangement and PCR measure would be in place. However, they face large fines and closures if they do go ahead.

The current rule permitting only takeaway service is valid until 8 March, following which the Cabinet will meet again to assess the health risks as advised by the High Committee For Serious Diseases.

