Following the Cabinet’s decision to ease restrictions on public activities, all public beaches, beach bars, internet cafes, bars, seated restaurants, patisseries, coffee shops are now fully open.

Hairdressers, barbershops and beauty salons have also started operating today under strict hygiene rules and guidelines.

More restrictions are set to be lifted later this week and next week.

Children’s playgrounds and areas will be open as of May 22, mosques and churches will be allowed to open for mass worship on May 24.

Gyms will be allowed to open after the three-day Ramadan Bayram holiday on May 27.

Individually conducted sporting activities will be allowed as of May 21.

Additionally, on June 1, hotels, casinos, betting offices and tattoo parlours will open.

Culture and art events or activities are also set to begin as of June 1.

Wedding halls or outdoor organisation facilities will be allowed to open on July 1, if the current Covid-19 situation remains stable.

There has also been a change in the night-time curfew hours.

The curfew as of today will begin at midnight until 6am.

All businesses and activities will be subject to strict hygiene guidelines set by the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Labour.

BRTK