Following the closure of all restaurants because of the outbreak of Covid-19, as of Monday, 11 May, takeaway service will be permitted.

The Cabinet decided that providing the restaurant employees have been tested for the coronavirus, takeaway service will be permitted, following two months of closures. This is part of the government’s decision to gradually lift restrictions.

Mehmet Eziç, the director of the Eziç Restaurant chain, told Turkish Cypriot daily ‘Yeniduzen’ that they were very enthusiastic about reopening.

Eziç said, “We are as excited as if it were the first day. We started the preparations one month in advance and listened to the warnings of the Ministry of Health and the Municipality in order to ensure that our takeaway services are safe for both our employees and our customers. We also took our own precautions. For the safety of all, we will work in full compliance with all precautions. We made all our preparations and spraying, we are looking forward to it. I hope we get through this challenging process”.

Yeniduzen