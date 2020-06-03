Restaurant owners, especially those in touristic areas like Kyrenia old harbour are complaining that they have no customers.

Following a decision taken on Friday by the Cabinet, restaurants, hotels, cinemas, libraries and kindergartens were permitted to reopen on Monday, June 1.

Addressing the Assembly on Tuesday, tourism minister Unal Ustel said that all sectors that rely on tourism are suffering at the moment. He called on hoteliers to invest in domestic tourism.

Ustel noted that the first flight from the UK will arrive on Friday, June 5 and that tourists will be permitted to arrive in North Cyprus on July 1. The tourism minister added that his ministry had begun an advertising campaign which would emphasise how well the country had managed the coronavirus pandemic.

Yeni Bakis, Diyalog