Repair work on the broken pipeline which carries water under the sea from the Turkish mainland to the TRNC will be finished this summer.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry said that the damaged pipework lies about 8 km offshore.

With the supply of pipes and fittings, the contract for the work will be signed in May. In June, when the sea conditions will be more favourable, the new piping will be connected.

Provided there are no unseen problems, it is aimed to complete the work in a month. This will permit the flow of approximately 13.7 million cubic meters of water to Geçitköy reservoir to resume. There will also be an end to water cuts.

The damaged pipework was detected in January this year and the water supply had to be cut to the Geçitköy reservoir.

