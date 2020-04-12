Latest Headlines

Repairs to Undersea Water Pipeline to Start in June

32 mins ago
35 Less than a minute

Repair workNorth-Cyprus- News Water-Pipeline-Project on the broken pipeline which carries water under the sea from the Turkish mainland to the TRNC will be finished this summer.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry said that the damaged pipework lies about 8 km offshore.

With the supply of pipes and fittings, the contract for the work will be signed in May. In June, when the sea conditions will be more favourable, the new piping will be connected.

Provided there are no unseen problems, it is aimed to complete the work in a month. This will permit the flow of approximately 13.7 million cubic meters of water to Geçitköy reservoir to resume. There will also be an end to water cuts.

The damaged pipework was detected in January this year and the water supply had to be cut to the Geçitköy reservoir.

Yeniduzen

Related Articles

Photo of Body of Murdered Syrian Man Found in Paphos

Body of Murdered Syrian Man Found in Paphos

11 mins ago
Photo of No New Cases of Coronavirus Recorded Today

No New Cases of Coronavirus Recorded Today

19 hours ago
Photo of South to Send Drugs to Combat Coronavirus to TRNC

South to Send Drugs to Combat Coronavirus to TRNC

1 day ago
Photo of Police Charge 52 People For Breaking Curfew

Police Charge 52 People For Breaking Curfew

1 day ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker