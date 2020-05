Damage to the undersea pipeline which conveys water from Mersin to the TRNC will be repaired by August, Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources Dursun Oğuz has said.

He added that work to repair the broken pipeline will begin at the end of June. Ten sections of new piping, costing 35 million TL have been ordered, however funding for their assembly will be required.

Meanwhile, water supply at the Geçitköy reservoir will last until August, the minister said.

