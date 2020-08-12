Reopening the fenced-off town of Marash/Varosha does not violate UN resolutions, Oğuzhan Hasipoğlu (UBP) has said.

He said that carrying out technical assessments on the condition of the town, which has been fenced off for decades and is only open to the Turkish military and UN personnel, did not breach UN resolutions.

“Instead, we are implementing the decision taken by the United Nations in 1984, saying ‘return the property in Marash to its owners,’” he said.

Noting that 280 Greek Cypriots who own property in Varosha/Marash have been referred to the Immovable Properties Committee, Hasipoglou said that 193 are seeking the return of their property and 87 want compensation. “The amount requested by the department that wants to be paid its money is about 1.2 billion pounds,” he said, adding: “The opening in Marash will be partial. Those who want their property returned have been identified. The first section will start from Palm Beach, right next to the fenced-off area in Marash “.

Asked about the reason for the “fuss that broke out” about the work aimed at reopening Marash/Varosha, Hasipoglou said that the opening is not convenient for those who claim that the idea of federation (reuniting Cyprus) is still valid and want to “condemn us to the negotiation table“.

Hasipoğlu also said the following: “It is a negative development for those who still consider the idea of federation to be valid. At the end of the day it will bring the Turkish Cypriots to a position where they will stand on their own two feet. At the root of the objections is the intention to imprison us forever at the negotiating table. “

Star Kibris