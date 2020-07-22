The Turkish Cypriots have stressed the need to reopen the Ledra Street/Lokmaci crossing, Professor of Microbiology/Molecular Virology at the University of Nicosia Medical School Dr Petros Karayiannis said on Wednesday.

Speaking after a teleconference held on Tuesday with the bicommunal Technical Committee on Health, he said that the epidemiological situation looks good in both the north and of the south of the island. Professor Karayiannis noted that reopening Ledra Street border checkpoint was purely a political decision.

“The security measures in the crossings work normally from both sides. What the Turkish Cypriots have put forward is whether Ledra Street can reopen. We told them it is a political decision and no longer up to the epidemiological team.

“The epidemiological picture is good from both sides therefore if the two leaders proceed to open Ledra Street, they will,” he added.

As things stand now with requirements with crossings, tourists are effectively barred from going to the other side, Karayiannis said.

Cyprus Mail