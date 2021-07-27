There are around 150 public schools used by 35,000 students across the country, which need refurbishing and reinforcing against earthquakes, Cyprus Turkish Building Contractors Association (KTİMB) Cafer Gürcafer said, AjansCyprus reported.

He also pointed out that there are many public buildings used by citizens which also require similar attention.

Gürcafer said, “There is no shortage of space in the TRNC Assembly or the Presidential Palace. Don’t be a spectator to the production of unnecessary projects by presenting them as a social need to make someone rich!”

The KTİMB president was referring to the recent announcement that a new assembly building and a presidential complex was to be constructed, with financial aid from Turkey.

AjansCyprus