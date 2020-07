A 27-year-old was arrested on Saturday after crossing the sea to North Cyprus from Taşucu on the mainland on a jet ski.

Police announced that Syrian Mohammed Nur Al Abdurazak Elatas, was found wandering along the Güzelyurt-Nicosia Highway yesterday.

It was discovered that he arrived in Kyrenia by jet ski on Saturday. He said that he had paid a man named Ekin 5,000 Euros after making the sea crossing from the mainland.

Yeniduzen