Cases numbers of Covid-19 in the south of Cyprus reached their highest on Friday with 233 cases reported, 222 of which are local.

The South Cyprus health authorities warned that the capacity of the health system had its limits and called on everyone to observe safety measures and restrictions. It was hoped that the 11pm curfew would help to reduce social contacts.

Meanwhile, In North Cyprus two cases of coronavirus were detected yesterday, both were from abroad.

The total number of cases of Covid-19 in the north are 958 and 5,333 in the south.

Yeniduzen