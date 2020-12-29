South Cyprus has recorded four more deaths and a record 907 cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, the health ministry said.

Two men aged 82 and 84 and two women aged 83 and 88 died from Covid-19 although all four of them had underlying health conditions.

The total number of people who have died from coronavirus to 117; 76 men and 41 women. The average age is 80 years.

In North Cyprus 33 new cases of coronavirus were detected today, 23 of which were local, health minister Ali Pilli said.

This evening, the Infectious Diseases Supreme Committee decided to convene urgently due to the increase in coronavirus cases in the south of Cyprus and the TRNC.

Cyprus Mail, Yeniduzen