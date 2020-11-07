A rally organised by the “Democracy and Will Platform” will be held on Tuesday, 10 November.

A post on social media by the group read as follows:

“What happened in the 2020 Presidential elections and immediately after it has been passed down in the Turkish Cypriot political history as a shame for democracy and the will of the Turkish Cypriot community has been significantly interfered with. Today, all segments of the political spectrum acknowledge the open interference in the democracy of this country and dare to express this.

“Despite everything, this country has been and will continue to be a country where people with different views can view each other with tolerance and where consciences and minds cannot be silenced. The Turkish Cypriot people have demonstrated that no intervention in their will and democracy will be tolerated and will never be accepted in the public’s conscience, wherever they come from, by walking in the rain when appropriate and leaving the prime ministers at the ballot box when necessary.

“In the light of all these experiences, we invite our people to join the ‘Democracy and Will’ march commencing at the Citroen Junction on Tuesday, November 10 at 18:00 in order to protect their will and democracy”.

Democracy and Will Platform

Kibris Postasi