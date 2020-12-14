LGC News logo

Radical Moves To Prevent Local Spread Of Covid-19

Dr Ali Pilli
(Health Minister – Dr Ali Pilli)

Radical preventive measures are to be introduced by the Committee on Infectious Diseases, Health Minister Ali Pilli has said. On Wednesday, health teams will begin inspections of all institutions, organisations and private workplaces.

Minister Pill said that, “All workplaces that do not comply with the rules and hygiene conditions will be inspected. Our penalties will be applied immediately, especially for those not wearing a mask“.  

The health minister pointed out that local infections of Covid-19 have resumed and that measures will be increased. He emphasised that penalties will be strictly enforced as of Wednesday.

Yeniduzen

