Minister of National Education and Culture Nazım Çavuşoğlu stated that students entering North Cyprus could quarantine at home or in student quarters while wearing an electronic ankle bracelet to ensure that they do not break quarantine.

Speaking on Cyprus Genç TV, the minister said the feasibility of this idea was being studied and could potentially be applied to students entering North Cyprus after 20 September.

Currently only TRNC citizens, their families and dependents are permitted to fly into Ercan. This was a snap decision taken after numbers of Covid-19 cases began to spike.

Minister Çavuşoğlu said that home quarantining would be the most suitable solution when mandatory quarantining for students comes into effect on 20 September.

Kibris Postasi