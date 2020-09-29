The Health Ministry has said that quarantine rules will be extended until 1 November.

Students entering the country from category B and C countries will be able to enter the country by providing a negative PCR test result, which is made within 0-120 hours before the boarding date.

Those arriving from countries in group B will remain in quarantine for seven days, and those coming from countries in group C for 14 days.

Turkey has also said that in terms of developed countries that were included in group B, visitors will be subject to quarantine for seven days.

Everyone in quarantine will take a PCR test at the end of the quarantine period (at the end of the 7th day or the end of the 14th day), and the quarantine periods must be completed, provided that the PCR test results obtained at the end of the quarantine are negative.

Yeniduzen