The coronavirus colour codes have been updated by the Supreme Committee on Infectious Diseases.

Countries formerly designated to yellow and orange codes have been combined into the orange group.

Quarantine

The quarantine period for unvaccinated passengers arriving from certain countries including Turkey and England has been reduced from 10 to 7 days.

In addition, people coming from countries which have the delta variant of Covid, including England and Germany, will be required to have a negative test regardless of whether they have been vaccinated or not.

Curfew

It has been recommended that curfew remains in place “all week between 00:00 and 05:00 except for meeting basic needs”.

Retail, Food Sectors and Markets

Retail and merchandising services and all services/sectors not specified as closed may open between 08:30-21:00 ; restaurants, cafes, patisseries, buffets and taverns will be able to continue their services between 06:00-23:30 . Markets will be open between 07:00-23:00

Yeniduzen