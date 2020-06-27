Latest Headlines

Dr Jale Refik Rogers – HP

Covid-19 cases in Turkey have spiked again, therefore the decision to open the ports and Ercan airport on 1 July must be revised, General Secretary of the minority coalition People’s Party (HP), Jale Refik Rogers, has said.

Rogers, specializes in molecular genetics in addition to politics, and remains the head of the Molecular Genetics Laboratory, which she founded at Nicosia State Hospital in 2010.

In a written statement she said that the number of cases in Turkey is increasing and that the decision to bring people into North Cyprus from Turkey without quarantine should be reconsidered.

Rogers also said that there is a tendency for complacency as there have been no new cases of Covid-19 detected in the country. However, a single case is enough to spread the disease again, she said.

Vatan

