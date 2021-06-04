Passengers who have had two doses of vaccine against Covid-19 and can show two negative PCR tests are being permitted entry into North Cyprus without quarantine requirements, as of today, Friday, 4 June, BRTK reported.

T&T Airport Operations announced that Ercan Airport has taken all precautions at the airport, despite the possibility of an increase in the number of passengers following the new rules regarding entry at Ercan Airport.

The company also noted that all personnel at the airport including Civil Aviation, Police, fire, transportation sector and cleaning staff have received two doses of the Sinovac vaccine.

BRTK