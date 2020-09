Passengers on two ferries arriving in Kyrenia Tourism Port from Ta┼čucu were returned to the port by coach because the quarantine hotels they were taken to were full.

At 9am today, 169 passengers were taken to a newly-designated quarantine hotel after having been returned to the port to wait for accommodation.

Reportedly this kind of event occurs daily because quarantine hotels are soon filled and the minimum quarantine stay is seven days.

Yeniduzen.