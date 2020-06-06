The Ministry of Finance has announced the terms and conditions of re-entryto be applied for people who are not TRNC citizens but have TRNC residency, who work in the TRNC or have student permits, as of Monday, June 8.

The cost per person including accommodation, food and PCR test to be done after quarantine is 4,400 TL [£513] The announcement emphasised that students studying in universities and equivalent schools in the TRNC will spend their quarantine period in dormitories under university administration and will not be subject to quarantine fees.

The TRNC Public Information Office announcement is as follows:

• Those who enter our country between June 8 and July 1, 2020, who are not TRNC citizens but who have residence, work or student permits will be subject to the 14-day quarantine rule.

• The cost will be 4,400 TL per person for food, accommodation and a PCR test to be performed after quarantine ends.

• Quarantine fees must be deposited into the account numbers of TC Ziraat Bank and receipts must be acquired.

• Subsequently, applications must be submitted to the nearest TRNC Embassy / Representative / Consulate General by e-mail or WhatsApp numbers, along with the receipt and related documents (residence, residence, work, student leave, foreign identity)

• Students studying at universities and equivalent schools in the TRNC will spend their quarantine processes in dormitories determined by their university administration and will not be subject to quarantine fees.

ACCOUNT NUMBERS:

TRY

ACCOUNT NO: 40298710-5001

IBAN: TR290001000860402987105001

USD

ACCOUNT NO: 40298710-5003

USD

ACCOUNT NO: 40300032-5001

UBAN: TR470001000860403000325001

EURO

ACCOUNT NO: 40298710-5002

UBAN: TR020001000860402987105002

GBP

ACCOUNT NO: 40298710-5004

UBAN: TR450001000860402987105004

Yeniduzen