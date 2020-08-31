The Ministry of Finance has paid almost 13.8 million Turkish Lira up to 27 August 2020 to place people in quarantine hotels during the Covid -19 outbreak Those who have tested positive for the virus but do not require hospital treatment, have been sent to designated quarantine hotels and placed under observation, Finance Minister Olgun Amcaoğlu has said.

Amcaoğlu said in a press release that up to August 27, 2020, 4,600 people had been quarantined in approximately 20 hotels and tourist facilities from March, when the epidemic first broke out.

The Finance Minister also announced that, upon the request of the Ministry of Health, he had signed an agreement with Özok University Student City Limited for the use use of student dormitories to quarantine those with positive PCR test results and their contacts.

Minister Amcaoğlu stated that, in accordance with this agreement, 265 rooms with a capacity of 530 beds have been provided within five blocks of the dormitories. He stated that this institution will be paid 123.75 TL per room per day and 100 TL per day for meals.

Amcaoğlu asked citizens to maintain personal protection against infection, such as wearing masks in public places, social distancing and hygiene. “In the troubled period we are in, we take all the measures we can to protect the health of our people and make all kinds of expenditures. On the other hand, we do not hesitate to make every effort as the government to prevent our economy from being affected by this epidemic. The Republic of Turkey being with us at this point, is our greatest assurance,” he said.

Yeniduzen